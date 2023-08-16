In the morning the voice of the Aic had arrived inviting Juve to reinstate Bonucci in the context of the dispute that sees the former Juventus captain opposed to the club that had put him out of the squad, in the afternoon the club’s response was not long in coming, published on the official website of the club: “Juventus Football Club strongly reaffirms the correctness of its actions towards all registered players who are recognized and fully guaranteed all the rights provided by the Collective Agreement for their category. Juventus is also ready, in the event where this becomes necessary, to defend the full legitimacy of its behavior in the competent offices”.