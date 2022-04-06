Juve’s next match in league A will stop in Cagliari, for Max Allegri it will be a former match against the first team he led in the top flight. A lot of time has passed, but a bit like in that adventure, he finds himself today giving life to a new cycle of the club, on a multi-year perspective. Having found the right team after a complicated start, the coach has set the team on the values ​​he prefers: defensive solidity and a mentality aimed mainly at the result, even if we need to improve a lot. The Sardegna Arena will be the first match of the last fifty days of work that will have to strengthen the restart base for next year, so as to make less effort in the new championship race.

TOWARDS CAGLIARI

–

In view of Saturday’s match, the good news concerns Bonucci: he trained in a group, and this time he seems really close to returning to the field. De Ligt (favorite) and Chiellini should therefore compete for the other shirt, while Pellegrini (an ex like Rugani) would like to play his chances in the run-off with Alex Sandro, to occupy the opposite lane to that of Danilo. De Sciglio and Morata will not be available due to disqualification, this does not upset the solutions between midfield and attack. With Locatelli out, Allegri could confirm last Sunday’s 4-2-3-1, rotating three midfielders (Zakaria, Arthur and Rabiot) for two jerseys and keeping the young Miretti as a fourth alternative solution; Bernardeschi and Kean would instead compete for a shirt to act in attack on the same line as Cuadrado and Dybala, behind Vlahovic. Otherwise, in the case of a 4-3-3, the three midfielders would all start from the beginning, and there would be less space forwards.