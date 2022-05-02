Always believe in it and never give up. Leonardo Bonucci grew up with this motto and the indomitable spirit of the warrior accompanied him throughout his career. He is a defender by trade, but has good feet as a midfielder and a natural instinct for goals. And then he has the right mind, the one that has always helped him in moments of difficulty and that against Venice allowed him to take the stage, making Vlahovic and Morata pale. Bomber Leo scored two goals on his birthday, not on a penalty as he had done with Lazio but first with a decisive blow and then with a touch between chest and thigh that restored the hierarchies between Juve and Venice.