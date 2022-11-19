A fan gets on the national team bus, the players – with captain Leonardo Bonucci in the lead – invite her to get off. The video lands on social media and the players end up in the dock, guilty of having dismissed the fan who on the bus says she has received the authorization from coach Roberto Mancini.

Bonucci, from his Instagram profile, clarifies. “As captain and in the face of what has been recriminated to me, I would like to clarify that the girl who got on the bus had been filmed several times by the staff in charge, in the face of various attempts to get on the bus without any authorization, let alone by the coach” , writes the Juventus defender.

“She was repeatedly asked not to go up, having already had the opportunity to take pictures with almost all the players at the exit from the stadium, in the mixed area. Ignoring the rules, she went up anyway and started filming what was happening on board,” he adds. .

“The team bus, like the changing rooms, are places where access to strangers is clearly prohibited. If we live in a world that fights for privacy, then we players too, albeit public figures, have the right to ours, regardless of the results or the progress of the season. The importance of fan support for a team does not matter in this case. Respect for the rules, for the authorities and not least for human beings has to do with it. for the villain of the moment it is never a problem. Instead, it would be to pass for the one who stands up and pushes a person away for no reason “, he concludes.