Leo expelled as captain in the evening in which he reaches Zoff (112 games) in 7th place in the ranking of blue appearances

Okay, sooner or later it had to happen. Sorry only to have facilitated it. Italy fell after three years spent as a magnificent unscathed – last knockout in September 2018 with Portugal – and 37 games without blemish and, in fact, it had to happen: but there is an episode that heavily directs the inertia of the match. When Karasev showed Bonucci the red, only 42 minutes had passed and, net of the great effort in the final to try to catch the draw, objectively too many were missing to think of keeping a Spain at bay with which until then the Azzurri were struggling enough already. in eleven.

Judgment parameter – The double yellow to the blue captain forced us to hole up in our own half, with Leo watching disconsolately from the locker room monitor. A double yellow card that was somewhat avoidable, since the first came for protests and the second for a high swing, resulting in an elbow on Busquets’ neck. A dynamic that, beyond the more or less severe referee judgment, still places a player in the conditions of being sanctioned. In hindsight, knowing he was already cautioned, Leo might have been less impetuous. Mancini, however, at the end of the game points his finger above all on the first episode: “He had to pay attention to those protests first, he should not have been warned”, the coach scolded him. Protests following a foul whistled against Barella on Gavi in ​​the Spanish area, which appeared non-existent.

A “three” in the second half – After Bonucci left the scene, Mancini rearranged Italy as best he could. In the final minutes of the first half with a four-man line made up of Bernardeschi, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni and Emerson. And at the beginning of the second half, moving to three with Di Lorenzo, Chiellini and Bastoni in the center, Chiesa and Emerson on the flanks. The problem is that Spain have bitten for the second time in the recovery of the top 45. When it hurts the most, when you are still trying to regroup. Sorry for so many reasons. Because that fantastic streak came to 37 games in a row (it was and still remains the world unbeaten record for a national team), because Italy had not lost a match in Milan since 1925 and because this was in the Mancini era. only the second time that the Azzurri have conceded more than one goal in a single match. Confirming the extraordinary defensive phase on which the National team relied with Mancio. And also in personal terms sorry to Bonucci, who tonight played his 112th match in the blue jersey, reaching Zoff in 7th place in the ranking of the most present players in the history of the national team. A goal marred by cards and his fighting spirit. Which this time went a little too far.