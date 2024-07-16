From withdrawal to possible permanence

Last month the team Bonovo Action had announced the end of the partnership with BMW and the exit from Superbike at the end of this season, thus putting an end to the experience of production-derived bikes in the top championship. However, from what emerged in the last round at Donington, the future of the German team could take a new path, still for 2025, but staying in Superbike.

Partnership with Ducati?

The team manager was clear about this Michael Galinskiwho last weekend in England reiterated his desire to actually continue, indicating the project which sees a new partnership with the Ducati: “We want to stay in this paddock which is not bad at all – he explained in an interview reported by the official SBK website – we have had many small meetings, and the same will happen in Most, and it is my intention make an announcement before Portimao. Obviously, it’s not a given that we’ll race with a Ducati, but it doesn’t look bad and the package is good. However, we are also considering other manufacturers.”

Only one driver in the team

The only certain thing, according to Galinski, will still be to deploy one pilot only for the next championship: “At the moment, it is likely that this will be the case – he added – we want to focus on one driver, two means double the money and it’s really expensive. At the moment we’re thinking about a pilot and then we’ll see how it goes”. But who will be the one to occupy the only seat of the possible Bonovo team present on the starting grid of the next championship? It will be once again Scott Reddingwho with 4th place in Race 2 achieved the team’s best result of the season, or someone else in place of the Briton? “We will talk to several pilots. Bonovo has pushed young riders to the top but obviously now we will also talk to Scott, so we will see”.