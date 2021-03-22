Bono’s smile in the 93rd minute of the clash against Valladolid it could be a good summary of his year of glory. The Moroccan saved a point for Sevilla in the last gasp after masterfully defining an action in which he needed, above all, to believe. He did it to the end. He went up in what could be the last play of the game. He hesitated when Valladolid threatened to clear the corner, but did not hesitate when he found the ball close to place it in the goal of Roberto Jiménez. “I didn’t even know how to celebrate it,” he later admitted.

That celebratory career conveyed much of what Bono experienced in his senior year. He came to Nervión at the beginning of last season to be in the shadow of Tomas Vaclik. It was a bet from Monchi despite the fact that his performance had not been brilliant in the relegation of Girona. He was patient with Lopetegui, who handed him cards in the Europa League, a competition that would change his luck. He trembled before Cluj after an error that could multiply the criticism about him, but the VAR canceled that goal that eliminated the Sevilla players and the story changed. An injury to Vaclik after confinement opened the doors to a title that he never released: he shone strongly in the League and reigned in a Europa League in which he destroyed Manchester United, stopped a penalty against Raúl Jiménez and became a giant against Lukaku.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 21, 2021

Bono began this campaign with a renewed confidence on the part of Lopetegui. Monchi tied his purchase option to stay with him after the transfer and won the game again to Vaclik in his personal battle. And his course, for the moment, catapults him to absolute prominence. He saved a decisive penalty to Fekir in one of the derbies and fought Haaland on the best possible arguments. His goal against Valladolid elevates him to the altars of the Sevilla club’s history. Nobody doubts Bono anymore. His metamorphosis in one year was reflected in the umpteenth epic achievement of the Nervionense group.

The stele of Andrés Palop

All minds went back fourteen years when Bono made it 1-1 against Valladolid. In precisely the same week, in 2007, Andrés Palop managed to star in an epic episode in the history of Sevilla by forcing an extension against Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine when his team was eliminated from the competition. His header was the first step up to what would be the second continental title for the Sevilla club. “Sevilla makes you believe. Brutal again Bono,” he said this Saturday. They were both unexpected heroes.