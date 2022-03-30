“We have to put a cap on the gas price, if Europe doesn’t do it we have to do it”. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, speaking at ‘Porta a Porta’ on Rai Uno. “It is obvious that there is an ongoing speculation that is putting not only Italian companies in crisis but Italian families”.

“We have had some interventions, very welcome, short-term but we have not yet seen a structural intervention” says Bonomi. In particular, he explains, “we absolutely must unblock 400 renewable energy plants that are blocked by bureaucracy”.

“16% of Italian manufacturing companies have already suspended or reduced their production today, in the next 3 months if this situation persists, a further 30% of companies will suspend or slow down production – he warns – Half of the Italian industrial plant will suffer. It should suffer. be a fact that should alarm the Government and pay maximum attention to how to intervene “.