Confindustria, Bonomi: “The government must say what will happen in 4 months”

Charles Bonomi is very critical of maneuver launched by the government Melons. The boss of the industrialists points his finger above all at the future: “The money for the dear bills they last until the end of March, then who knows. It is a temporary budget law – explains Bonomi to the press – rightly, they have concentrated two thirds of the interventions on dear-energybut only for four months. We need to understand what happens next. Today the budget law is prudent on balances, we appreciate it. But what awaits us on April 1st? This maneuver has three critical issues. The first is time, his duration, things that no one seems to think about. Then there is politics: it is evident that decisions have been made for please the different souls of the majority, and this comes before the real needs of the country. The third is that lacks vision. On the fight against poverty, how about employability And productivity“.

“We would have liked it for the expensive bills – continues Bonomi to the press – plus a German intervention that the tax credit on energy costs, but that’s okay. But I am funds which end at March. If in April they aim for new measures all in deficitit would be better say it now. Tax wedge? The additional mini-cut is worth 46 euros gross more per month to employees with lower incomes. Little more than nothing. An energetic cut was needed. Politics has not taken responsibility to do it and cover it, but it offers new ones flat rate at VAT matches. The money is there. Public spending exceeds one trillion, reallocating a few billion necessary for a significant contribution cut is not impossible. If he had wanted to record, he would have found the means. Also there is the flat tax that creates precariousness e penalizes employees“.

