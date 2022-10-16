Government, Bonomi: “We need competent government as soon as possible”

“We need an authoritative and competent government as soon as possible” to manage the “energy emergency” which this year will involve a sting of “110 billion”. Thus the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi at ‘half an hour more’ on Rai3. “We have no treasures anywhere, if we do not want to affect public finance” but it is “a very delicate issue”. Certainly “all resources must be concentrated in the energy emergency” and “today the alley is very narrow”, he adds.

Government, Bonomi: “Skirmishes do not affect operations”

“We await the composition” of the new government and “we hope it will happen as soon as possible. Time is not a variable that we can play with” added Bonomi. “We need competent people who know the public machine well” so that whoever “arrives is immediately operational”. On the tensions for the formation of the executive Meloni adds: “it is important that the skirmishes do not affect the government’s operations”. And he concludes: “it’s not a classic ‘hurry up’ but ‘do well'”.

“Giorgetti at Mef? I have an excellent relationship”

With Giorgetti currently “at Mise, I have an excellent relationship, as minister we have done important things together”, commented Bonomi. Technicians or politicians who are “I ask competent people, I think the driver should be competence”, says Bonomi, adding that “when you choose a politician who has no competence” in the matter “it is important that you surround yourself with competent technicians and that listen to them “.

Priority must be given to manufacturing: “We must save industry, because without industry there is no Italy” concluded the president of Confindustria. “Today the alley is very narrow” in terms of resources, he said, underlining that it is a game that should see Europe at the forefront, which however “is not making Europe”, he adds.



Subscribe to the newsletter

