Spain is a country with an important tradition of draws. Thousands of people gather in front of the television to see the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, where a first prize of 400,000 euros is distributed to the tenth. However, This is not the event where the most amount of money is distributed for a winning participation.

Euromillions

Today, the largest prize distributed in a draw in which it is possible to participate from Spain amounted to 210 million euros. On February 26, 2021, a Swiss citizen won the biggest jackpot in EuroMillions history. However, this record could be broken, as the current top prize stands at 220 million euros.

Lottery

In addition to the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, there are other special and weekly draws, which distribute a large sum of money. For example, El Niño Extraordinary Draw has a first prize of 200,000 euros per tenth.

Other events, such as the Extraordinary Draw for Valentine’s Day or the Extraordinary Draw for Father’s Day, they distribute an extraordinary prize of 15 million euros to one tenth.

The routine draws on Thursdays and Saturdays come to distribute, respectively, 30,000 and 60,000 euros to the tenth in his first prize.

Gordo de la Primitiva

The highest prize that has been distributed in the draw for El Gordo de la Primitiva amounted to 26,214,521 euros. This amount went to a neighbor in Monteagudo (Murcia) in 2007.

This draw increases its jackpot each week until there is a match of 5 numbers (between 1 and 54) and another complementary figure. The minimum prize for the Gordo is 5 million euros.

Primitive

The largest jackpot in the history of La Primitiva was distributed in 2015 and it amounted to 101.7 million euros for a single successful winner in Barcelona.

The next draw for La Primitiva has a jackpot of 10.2 million euros for a single winner.

Bonoloto

7,694,920 euros were the highest prize in the history of the Bonoloto. This high figure, although not as high as the rest of the draws, was distributed after the draw on December 11, 2018. The jackpot, which increases from week to week if there is no one to win the first prize, is at 1.2 million euros.