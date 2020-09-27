We tell you the winning combinations of the lottery draws in Spain held today, Saturday, September 26: Bonoloto, Primitiva and the ONCE raffles. You can check your numbers to know if your tickets, coupons and tickets are awarded and you have been the winner or winner of any of the prizes.

Today’s Bonoloto draw, Saturday 26 September: check results

There is already a result of the Bonoloto draw for today, Saturday September 26, 2020. The winning combination is formed by these six numbers 01, 08, 17, 27, 39 and 40. The complementary number is 07 and the refund is the 4.

The price of the minimum bet is 0.50 euros, although the minimum amount to play is 1 euro. To participate, you have to choose 6 different numbers between 1 and 49, and when the bet is sealed, a number between 0 and 9 is assigned that will correspond to the refund.

Today’s La Primitiva draw, Saturday 26 September: check results

The result of La Primitiva today, Saturday, September 26 is 07, 10, 14, 15, 26 and 46. The complementary has been the twenty and the refund on 0. Joker’s number has been 3844410.

The price of each bet is 1 euro and 6 different numbers must be marked between 1 and 50. The jackpot is for the winner of all the numbers and the refund. Bettors can choose to play Joker or not. In case of playing it it has an extra cost of 1 euro.

ONCE draws for today, Saturday, September 26: check results

Draw of the ONCE Sueldazo

The ONCE Sueldazo award for today Saturday, September 26, 2020 has been for the number 77,253, with the series 039.

Note: AS.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Betting.