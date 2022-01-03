You can now check the result of the draw of the

Bonoloto of today Monday, January 3, 2022.

State Lotteries and Gambling Organize this giveaway through the multi-drum system. Through the balls that have come out of these spheres, the winning numbers have been known.

The

winning combination has corresponded to the

2, 3, 9, 32, 38 and 49. The

complementary has fallen in number

39 while the refund has gone to

one. The prizes are divided into 6 different categories. The

prize The largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary one. The third category refers to whether you get the five number but without the complementary one. While in the next two you win when you have 4 or 3 hits respectively. The prizes are closed with the refund of a figure that will return the money invested.

How do you play Bonoloto?



To participate in the raffle of the

Bonoloto First you have to decide which six numbers are going to be matched between 1 and 49. Once the numbers are selected, a refund is marked between 0 and 9, which also has a prize. Here, in addition, the complementary number of the spheres of State Lotteries and Gambling is extracted. The minimum established to be able to play is 1 euro although the price per bet is 0.50 euros. Single or multiple bets can be made up to a maximum of 11 numbers. Each player chooses whether he wants to make a daily or weekly bet.

The Treasury also wins in this raffle since prizes over 40,000 euros have to be declared before the Tax Agency. So that holders who have reached this figure will be required to pay 20% tax. Those who are made with a lower amount will not be held accountable and their prize will be paid in full.

How to collect the prize?



Once we have verified that our numbers are some of the winners, you will want to collect the amount. When collecting the money, if the prize is less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery points of sale. On the other hand, if you are lucky enough to win a bigger prize, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE as of the day after.

Remember that the prizes have an expiration date. After three months from the day after, you will not be able to collect the money. This applies to all giveaways offered

State Lotteries and Gambling such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery, or the Euromillions that you can

check the results from THE TRUTH.

Note: THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Bonoloto offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.