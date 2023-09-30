Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:49 p.m.



You can now check the result of the draw for the Bonoloto today, Saturday, September 30, 2023. State Lotteries and Betting organize this draw through the multiple drum system. Through the balls that have come out of these spheres, the winning numbers have been known. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

The winning combination has corresponded to the numbers 04, 06, 08, 16, 28 and 34. He complementary has fallen in number 33 Meanwhile he refund has ended up at 4. The awards are divided into 5 different categories. He prize The largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is achieved if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary one. The third category refers to if you get the five numbers but without the complementary one. While in the next two you win when you have 4 or 3 correct answers respectively. The prizes are closed with the refund of a figure that will return the money invested.

First Category (6 matches) there are no matching tickets, so the prize accumulates until the next drawing. In the Second Category (5 hits + Complementary) there is one winner, who takes home 137,000 euros and has been validated through the Lotteries and Betting website.

How do you play Bonoloto?



To participate in the Bonoloto draw, you must first decide which six numbers are going to be played with, corresponding between 1 and 49. Once the numbers are selected, a refund is marked between 0 and 9. which also has a prize. Here the complementary number of the State Lotteries and Betting spheres is also extracted. The minimum established to be able to play is 1 euro although the price per bet is 0.50 euros. Single or multiple bets can be placed on up to a maximum of 11 numbers. Each player chooses whether he wants to place a daily or weekly bet.

The Treasury also wins in this draw since prizes over 40,000 euros have to be declared to the Tax Agency. So the holders who have reached this figure will be obliged to pay 20% tax. Those who win a lower amount will not have to be held accountable and their prize will be paid in full.

How to collect the prize?



Once we have verified that our numbers are some of the winning ones, you will want to collect the amount. When collecting the money, if the prize is less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. On the other hand, if you are lucky enough to win a larger prize, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE starting the day after.

Remember that prizes have an expiration date. After three months from the day after, you will not be able to collect the money. This applies to all draws offered State Lotteries and Betting such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery, or the Euromillions.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Bonoloto offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.