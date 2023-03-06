Sunday, March 5, 2023, 9:34 p.m.





You can now check the result of the draw of the Bonoloto today Sunday March 5, 2023. State Lotteries and Gambling organize this raffle through the system of multiple drums. Through the balls that have come out of these spheres, the winning numbers have been known. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

The winning combination has matched the numbers 5, 9, 30, 44, 46 and 49. He complementary has fallen in number 22 Meanwhile he refund has gone to 2. The prizes are distributed in 5 different categories. He prize The largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary one. The third category refers to if you get all five numbers but without the complementary one. While in the next two you win when you have 4 or 3 hits respectively. The prizes are closed with the refund of a figure that will return the money invested.

–

How do you play Bonoloto?

To participate in the Bonoloto draw, you must first decide which are going to be the six numbers with which you are going to play, corresponding between 1 and 49. Once the numbers are selected, a refund between 0 and 9 is marked which also has a prize. Here, the complementary number of the spheres of State Lotteries and Gambling is also extracted. The minimum established to be able to play is 1 euro although the price per bet is 0.50 euros. Single or multiple bets can be made up to a maximum of 11 numbers. Each player chooses if he wants to make a daily or weekly bet.

The Treasury also wins in this raffle since prizes of more than 40,000 euros have to be declared before the Tax Agency. So that holders who have reached this figure will be required to pay 20% tax. Those who get a lower amount will not have to account and their prize will be paid in full.

How to collect the prize?



Once we have verified that our numbers are some of the winners, you will want to collect the amount. When collecting the money, if the prize is less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. On the other hand, if you are lucky enough to win a larger prize, it can only be claimed in one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE from the day after.

Remember that prizes have an expiration date. After three months from the day after you will not be able to collect the money. This applies to all sweepstakes offered State Lotteries and Gambling such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery, or the Euromillions.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any failures or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Bonoloto offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.