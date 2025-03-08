The bonoloto raffle held on Saturday has left a total of 102 Underbeans Third category (5 hits), which have won a 2,040.73 euros award.

On this occasion there have been no second -category successful, so the amount destined for this category has passed to increase the immediate loweraccording to Loterías and State bets.

This is The reason which explains that the more than a hundred at the third category have taken an amount greater than 2,000 euros each.

Also, in the first category (6 successes) there have also been successful tickets, so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win this Sunday a prize of one million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Saturday has promoted to a total of 2,341,732.50 euros.