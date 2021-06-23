In this period Sonia Bruganelli, who will soon take part in the next edition of Big Brother Vip, is enjoying a few days at sea with her daughter. However, her husband Paolo Bonolis does not seem to be on vacation with them. Could this be another sign of crisis?

How can you easily understand from his stories in these days Sonia Bruganelli, wife of Paolo Bonolis, is spending his summer in Sardinia.

The woman, who will take on the clothes in September of the columnist of the new edition of Big Brother Vip, on social media is a lot active and so shares with his followers several moments of his life.

There has been a lot of talk recently about one possible crisis between her and her husband and just in these hours some new ones have emerged suspicious. In the post and in stories of the woman, in fact, the conductor it never appears. The two have decided what to do separate holidays?

Sonia Bruganelli: is it over with Paolo Bonolis?

Read also: Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli: the extended family is a model for many

Between a post dedicated to wonderful Sardinian beach and one tender photo with his daughter Adele, Sonia Bruganelli has shared a great many contents lately. The woman, in fact, is enjoying the end of June in Santa Margherita di Pula, in a luxurious resort and his own social often appears happy is relaxed.

The woman is passing the holidays with two of his closest friends and with his daughter Adele. On the other hand, the husband is unexcused absent Paul which, apparently, remained a Rome with their two other children, Silvia and Davide.

According to the most attentive, the reason for the holidays “To be separated” it would be precisely to be attributed to crisis which, apparently, would have involved i two spouses.

It had been the same Sonia to raise some suspected, with someone comments in which he spoke of his partner as a “ex-husband“. How will they be really things between them?