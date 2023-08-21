Sdl 2005: revenues of approximately €4.3 million, down on the €5.3 million of the previous year

The recent separation between Paul Bonolis And Sonia Bruganelli it hasn’t affected their joint business that much. A few weeks ago, in fact, the two met in Rome to approve the 2022 budget of the Sdl 2005 of which Bruganelli has 51%, Bonolis 30% with Marco Bruganelli (Sonia’s brother) owner of the remaining 19%.

The company, of which Giuliana Giovannotti is sole director, owns the Sdl tva real web TV that allows access to unpublished videos, clips and castings of “Avanti un Altro”, “Ciao Darwin” and all the programs mainly conducted by Bonolis and Luca Laurenti.

