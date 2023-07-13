Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli, after the separation the first holidays together in Formentera. PHOTO

Separate yes, but always together. Starting with a stay in Formentera, the Balearic island that has long seen the protagonists on the beach in July. Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli have given themselves a period of vacation after a season of TV, the first since the announcement of the separation a little over a month ago. With them, on the beach, are their children Adele and David, and they appear serene and happy.



