The boy, fourth child of the conductor (the second had by his wife Sonia Bruganelli), turned 18 last June, can play half striker or winger and grew up in the youth sectors of Rome and Sampdoria
Chiara Zucchelli
The passion of Paolo Bonolis for Inter it is well known, very well known. As well as the one for the padel. There is a Bonolis, however, who “betrayed” the Nerazzurri colors: Davidthe conductor’s eighteen-year-old son, has in fact just signed a three-year contract with Triestina. He can play half striker or winger, he turned 18 last June and is the fourth son of Bonolis, the second one had by his wife Sonia Bruganelli: Stefano and Martina (who live in the States), Silvia, who lives in Rome, and Adele, the baby of the house, the only one born after him, were born before him.
WHO IS DAVIDE BONOLIS
–
Inter fan like dad, raised in the Roma youth academyalso had an experience in Sampdoria. Passionate about motorcycles and Valentino Rossidreams of becoming a professional footballer and the three-year contract signed with Triestina, whose Primavera team is coached by Augusto Gentilini, it can give him the opportunity to seriously try to take the plunge. Football, on the other hand, is a family passion given that dad Paulin addition to being a Nerazzurri fan, he enjoyed, and often enjoys playing.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Bonolis #betrays #Inter #Triestina #son #Davide #signs #threeyear #contract #Primavera
Leave a Reply