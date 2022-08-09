The passion of Paolo Bonolis for Inter it is well known, very well known. As well as the one for the padel. There is a Bonolis, however, who “betrayed” the Nerazzurri colors: Davidthe conductor’s eighteen-year-old son, has in fact just signed a three-year contract with Triestina. He can play half striker or winger, he turned 18 last June and is the fourth son of Bonolis, the second one had by his wife Sonia Bruganelli: Stefano and Martina (who live in the States), Silvia, who lives in Rome, and Adele, the baby of the house, the only one born after him, were born before him.