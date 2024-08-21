The couple will have to separate

Peter Bonnington as Gianpiero Lambiase: Red Bull promoted Gianpiero Lambiase to this key role at the start of 2023, succeeding Giullaume Rocquelin, and as reported by planetf1.com Mercedes will do the same with Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington, Lewis Hamilton’s historic technical partner since the English driver joined Mercedes.

Hamilton will be a Ferrari driver in 2025 and will have a new track engineer, most likely Riccardo Adami who will be ‘orphaned’ by Carlos Sainz (Charles Leclerc has recently started working with Bryan Bozzi after Xavi Marcos’ relocation to Scuderia Ferrari). Exactly as it happens in Red Bull with Lambiase who is still Max Verstappen’s track engineer as well as being responsible for track engineering, Bonnington will continue to follow a pilot and his new ‘student’ could be Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes will soon announce the promotion of the Bologna driver and the passing of the baton with Lewis Hamilton it could also include that of track engineer, an increasingly crucial role in F1.