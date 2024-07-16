Special bond

The fantastic triumph achieved by Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone it has not only brought back to the top step of the podium – two and a half years after the last time – the most successful driver in the history of F1. The feat of the seven-time world champion has in fact contributed to bringing the figure of his ‘guardian angel’ at Mercedes, the track engineer, back into the spotlight Peter BonningtonThe bond between the two is very close, with ‘Bono’ accompanying Hamilton in all phases of his adventure in Brackley, from the triumphs to the sporting drama of Abu Dhabi 2021 and then standing by his side in the long journey to return to success. It was not surprising that it was he who accompanied him to the podium and the emotion of both did not go unnoticed also in terms of the market.

In fact, in Great Britain there are those, among the experts, who would look favourably upon a move to Ferrari, alongside #44, Bonnington himself. The reason is simple: the ‘culture shock’ of the transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari could be mitigated by the presence of a fundamental support for Hamilton’s career, as ‘Bono’ has been in the last decade. Maranello would also gain a figure of absolute value, considered by all the protagonists of F1 as one of the maximum references in his specific role. Between saying and doing however, as always in the Circus, There are clauses and contracts involved.

Clauses and contracts

During the podcast Inside The Piranha Clubjournalists Ben Hunt and Rebecca Clancy have spoken about Hamilton’s impending move to Ferrari, addressing the possibility of a similar move by Bonnington. “It will be interesting to see what happens with Mercedes and Lewis’ move to Ferrari, I don’t know if Bono will go away“commented Hunt, a well-known signature of the site Autosport.com. The hypothesis is that Mercedes has contractually protected Hamilton’s track engineer: “Anti-poaching clause? Not sure – Hunt added – I asked some people close to Lewis in the last two races and they still don’t know. So I think it’s one of those things where we’ll have to wait and see. I’m sure he would love to take it with him because the bond between the two is very strong.“.

From the information that FormulaPassion.it had collected in March, about a month and a half after the announcement of Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, the impression is however that Richard Adamscurrently Carlos Sainz’s race engineer and previously alongside Sebastian Vettel, remain the favorite to also accompany the British superstar in his arrival in red. The engineer from Brescia has been in red for almost a decade now, having arrived in Maranello at the start of the 2015 season