There was little to emphasize from the point that the Seville took from Pamplona in a game in which he missed a penalty in injury time that would have meant victory. But nevertheless, yes it is remarkable that Bono returned to the sevillista goal a month after his departure to the African Cup with Morocco. What is not news is that he left his goal to zero againsomething common so far this season.

Because Saturday’s was Bono’s 24th match this year with the Sevilla shirt and the clean sheet achieved was his twelfth. Or what is the same, that the Sevilla goalkeeper has not conceded a goal in half of the 18 League games and the six Champions League games he has played.

The percentage is even higher if only the League is counted, since Bono has not conceded a goal in 10 of the 18 games played. While he was in Cameroon with the Moroccan national team, Sevilla played three league games, in which they only kept a clean sheet once, and two in the Copa del Rey, not conceding against a Second team like Zaragoza but being eliminated in the next round by Betis.

And the account is very simple, while with Bono Sevilla does not receive goals in half of the games, his journey in the African Cup has left a balance of five goals conceded in five games.