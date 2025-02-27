BONO JOY RENTAL GALICIA 2025: How to request it, requirements, deadlines and who can access the aid

This Friday, February 28, the deadline for requesting the young Galicia 2025 rental bonus is opened, an aid that seeks to relieve the economic burden of rent for young people between 18 and 35 years, and that is framed in the State Plan for Housing Access 2022-2025whose objective is to facilitate the enjoyment of a home or room in rent or assignment of use to young people with few economic means.

REQUIREMENTS TO ACCESS THE YOUNG RENTAL BONON IN GALICIA 2025

To access this help, applicants must meet a series of personal and economic requirements. First, age is one of the key factors: applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old at the time of submitting their application.

In addition, they must be Spanish citizens or have the nationality of some country of the European Union, the European or Switzerland Economic Space, or be nationals of non -community countries, provided they are in regular situation of stay or residence in Spain, in accordance with current regulations.

Likewise, it is necessary to be the holder of a rental contract of a home, room or assignment of use, or be able to sign one of these contracts, in the terms established by the regulatory bases and the corresponding call. Regarding economic requirements, applicants must have at least one regular source of income.

Regular income sources of income are considered the following cases: workers on behalf of others or own, research personnel in training and people who receive a periodic public social benefit, whether contributory or welfare.

In addition, the annual income of the applicant and the people who usually reside in the same house must be equal to or less than three times the public indicator of multiple effects income (IPREM). In cases of room rental, only the income of the applicant will be taken into account, unless other specific requirements are met in the regulatory bases.

The applicant must also be registered in the leased or ceded home at the time of submitting the application, provided that he has a lease.

On the other hand, people who live in housing cannot be owners or usufructuary of a home in Spain, except for the exceptions provided for in the regulatory bases. Nor should they have kinship in the first or second degree with the lessor or assignment of the house, or be partners or participants of the natural or legal person who acts as a lessor or transferor.

Young Rental Bonus Amount

The 2025 young rental bonus will provide monthly aid of 250 euros to beneficiaries, provided that the amount does not exceed the amount of the monthly rental or assignment income, or the part that corresponds to the beneficiary if it coexists with other people.

This aid will last two years and may not be extended beyond December 31, 2026. Aid may be recognized since January 1, 2025, although the request is submitted later, provided that the lease or assignment contract is in force since that date.

Application period

The presentation deadline begins on Friday, February 28, 2025 and extends for a month, until March 28.

Procedure to request rental aid

The application is a relatively simple process, but it requires that interested young people follow a series of steps to ensure that their application is approved. First, they must access the digital platform enabled by the Xunta de Galiciawhere you will find an online application form. This form must be completed with the applicant’s personal data, as well as the information regarding the lease.

Once the form is filled, a series of supporting documents, the lease contract, a declaration responsible for the applicant’s income and any other document that may be required by the Xunta must be attached. It is important to carefully review that all documentation is complete and in adequate digital format, to avoid delays in the approval process.

Who can access help

The 2025 young rental bonus is mainly designed to help young people with lower income that face economic difficulties in accessing a rental home.

In this way, those who, in addition to complying with the established age range (18 to 35 years old), are residents of Galicia and do not have real estate in their name can be benefited.

In addition, applicants must prove that their income fits the limits established by the Xunta to access this type of help. Young people who meet these requirements can obtain significant economic relief, which will allow them to face the rental cost more affordable.