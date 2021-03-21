Seville (Reuters)

Moroccan goalkeeper Yacine Bono scored in the final moments, to give Sevilla 1-1 with Real Valladolid, in the Spanish Football League.

Chilean midfielder Fabien Orellana gave Valladolid a goal from the penalty spot, after striker Sean Weissmann was mistaken by Seville defense duo Diego Carlos and Karim Rakik.

Sevilla striker Luc de Jong missed two chances to equalize in the second half, as he fired into the frame with a header from close range, then failed to deal with a cross from Soso.

But goalkeeper Bono was ultimately the savior of Yulen Lopetegui’s side, as he made the last attempt from a corner kick, took advantage of confusion inside the penalty area, and then fired from close range into the goal.

Seville remained fourth with 55 points, ten points behind Real Sociedad, who is hosting Barcelona in third place with 59 points.

Valladolid would have jumped to 14th if it had come out with a winner, but is now 16th, four points behind the relegation zone.

Bono said: “This is amazing and it is difficult to explain myself, and I did not know how to celebrate, you are doing your part in your penalty area, and it is very strange to find myself in the other penalty area.”

Bono is not the first goalkeeper to score a goal in La Liga this season, as Eibar goalkeeper Marco Dmitrovic did it from a penalty kick during a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in January.

But the last goalkeeper to score a goal during the La Liga run was through Dani Aranzobia, goalkeeper for Deportivo Coruña, when his club drew 1-1 with Almeria in February 2011.

Goalkeeper Bono added: “Two years ago when I was playing in Girona, I was close to scoring. I remembered that day and looked at the coach, and he asked me to go forward, the ball fell in front of me and I did what I did.