The flagship of Salobreña’s summer cultural program is to be a Bonnie Tyler concert, which will be held on the 13th of August.

The idea of ​​such a concert first appeared on social media platforms claiming that this international artiste would be appearing in Motril during the summer.

It was the concert organizers, Prodinter, who had announced the concert for the 13th of August about a month ago.

It was quickly denied by Motril Town Hall who said that although there had been conversations between the two parties, no deal had been struck.

Salobreña Town Hall, on the other hand, did sign a deal for the concert that will be held in the municipal, sports center and on the date originally announced for Motril – on Friday the 13th of August… not the most propitious date, admittedly.

The Councilor for Fiestas, Gabriel Alonso, explained that the venue will provide seating for 3,000 spectators, unless there is a change in restrictions, in which the number can be increased as the venue has room for three times that number.

According to the concert organizer, the entrance tickets that were sold for Motril will be valid for the Salobreña concert. Internet ticket sales will be coming on line shortly. Tickets can also be obtained from the Tourist Office and the Casa de la Cultura in Salobreña in the next few weeks, as well as some bars in Motril.

