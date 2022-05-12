Journalist announced that, during the next few days, he will continue on Jornal Nacional only as editor

Journalist William Bonner announced that he will not be present at the National Journal during the rest of the week. At the InstagramBonner stated that his voice is shaky. “I’ve only been working on the JN edition this week. The voice is bad. Yesterday, it was more painful to be like this, unable to present”, stated.

Bonner regretted not having been able to offer his respect on the air to the family of the former director-general of journalism at Globe, Alberico de Souza Cruz, who died on Tuesday (May 10, 2022). He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020 and had been hospitalized for complications from the disease since the last week in Rio de Janeiro.

“I wish I could have given Alberico’s family and many friends the sincere air of my respect, my consideration and my gratitude. He was an important boss. He was the one who made me co-head a newscast for the first time, exactly 29 years and 40 days ago”, wrote Bonner, who is being replaced by Hélter Duarte.

Here is the JN presenter’s post:

Covid-19

In January of this year, Bonner had to be isolated after the benchmate of the national newspaper, Renata Vasconcellos, was diagnosed with the disease. He took the PCR test and posted the negative result on social media, thanking him for the affection.

The journalist is 58 years old and received the 2nd vaccine against covid-19 in August last year, in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, he shared a record of the moment and wrote: “Dose number 2. Health for all”. Already the 1st dose, he received in June.