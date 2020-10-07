From the Bundestag to the town hall: Katja Dörner is one of the first green mayors in Germany. She wants to free Bonn from the cars.

taz: Ms. Dörner, you are one of the first green mayors in Germany. What does that mean for you?

Katja Dörner: This is a very big step for me personally, but also for the green party. We now have two green mayors nationwide with Sibylle Keupen in Aachen and with me. I think it is important to be able to feed in the perspective of women more strongly, especially in municipal management positions.

You campaigned for a car-free city center. How big was the surprise to win with such a demand in an official city like Bonn?

Five years ago I would have received a lot of head shaking with this demand. In the meantime, however, the settings have changed significantly. People want things to happen in transport policy. Most of the people I speak to find the idea good or interesting, but want to know how it’s supposed to happen.

And how exactly is it supposed to happen?

The primary goal is to get through traffic out of the inner-city area. From my point of view, it is very important to discuss and develop the implementation in the individual districts with the residents. People with disabilities must of course continue to be mobile. If you depend on the car, it goes without saying that you can continue to drive into the city center.

You now have a narrow green-red-red majority in the city council. Is that a model that could also work at the federal level?

That is now a little exaggerated. We are an open party and work in a wide variety of constellations in cities and countries. At the municipal level, I see a lot in common with the SPD and the Left Party, especially when it comes to issues such as climate protection or the creation of affordable housing. Here in Bonn, the CDU has already declared that it wants to join the opposition. In this respect, it is obvious in which direction we are developing.

However, the SPD has already expressed concerns about the car-free city center. How big are the differences?

44, is Deputy Leader of the Greens in the Bundestag. In the municipal runoff election on September 27, she was elected Lord Mayor of Bonn. She won against the incumbent Ashok-Alexander Sridharan (CDU). Dörner is married and has one son. She lives in Bonn.

There are differences, we are different parties. We will talk about these issues in the coalition negotiations. But in no way do I see any unbridgeable hurdles. The SPD has also clearly committed itself to a change in traffic.

They also want to improve public transport. However, new bus routes and closer frequency costs a lot of money. How do you want to implement that in a heavily indebted city like Bonn?

The traffic turnaround is a key issue with regard to climate protection. We don’t have time to waste. We will invest in local public transport. On the one hand, we have some of the highest ticket prices in Bonn, on the other hand, from my point of view, we have no successful parking space management. At the moment it is worth driving into the city, because a parking garage ticket is significantly cheaper than a bus ticket. I see very clear adjustments: making one more expensive and the other cheaper.

As a member of the Bundestag, you have dealt a lot with child poverty and the compatibility of family and work. What role will these topics play for you as mayor?

Child poverty is also a relevant topic in Bonn. Again and again I meet citizens who cannot even imagine it. There are areas in the city where there is hardly any poverty. And there are areas in which 60 to 70 percent of children are entitled to benefits under SGB II. This is a social explosive and I will do everything in my power to combat child poverty.

And that would be?

One of my first official acts will be to initiate a pact against child poverty with the social associations. We already have a very good model project in Bonn with a free school breakfast in individual schools. I want to expand that. The public transport prices for children and young people with ALG II and housing benefit should also be cheaper. And we have to do something against hidden poverty: families who are entitled to benefits, but do not even apply for benefits.

You know the Berlin as well as the Bonn perspective. How do you feel about the shared seat of government, which not only costs millions, but also countless business trips and thus CO 2 caused?

I will continue to advocate a supplementary contract to the Bonn-Berlin Act. It is very important for the city of Bonn that, on the one hand, we get planning security, and on the other hand, continue to expand the clusters that we have on site. We are a UN city and an excellent location for science, but we need a clear perspective – and that includes the remaining ministries.

How did it come about that you wanted to switch from big federal politics to local politics?

As a native of Bonn, I have been around the city a lot in recent years and have seen that many innovative ideas have not materialized. I want to change that. On the other hand, I became more and more aware that we are setting the framework in Berlin, but whether the traffic turnaround will really succeed, for example, will be decided on site, here in Bonn. I find that exciting and I want to work on it.

What is actually happening now with your Bundestag mandate?

I am about to quit my parliamentary membership. I’m clearing my office and I’ll give my mandate back, that’s for sure.