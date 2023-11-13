Milan – The goals, the overhead kicks, the headers. But also his disappointments, from his farewell to Inter to his failure to end his career in his Mantua, through the years at Cagliari and Juventus. Roberto Boninsegna turns 80 today and he tells his story in a long interview granted to the official Inter website, starting right from his debut in youth football with the Nerazzurri colors already in his heart. “I played for Sant’Egidio and under my shirt I always kept a Nerazzurri shirt: my mother, who was a knitter, made it for me”, says ‘Bonimba’, currently the third best scorer in Nerazzurri history with 171 goals in 281 games behind Meazza and Altobelli. He, however, scored nine goals in the blue shirt, and above all the one in the momentary draw against Brazil in the final of Mexico ’70.

But the real regret is another: “The final I would like to play again it’s the Champions Cup match against Ajax, but on a neutral pitch“, he recalls regarding ’72 in Rotterdam. Boninsegna’s story is that of a striker colored above all in Nerazzurri. At 14, he entered the Inter youth sector: “When the scout told me if I wanted to audition for the Inter thought he was joking – he recalls -. I supported Inter because Nyers, Skoglund and Lorenzi were there: when I joined the youth sector I met them. We always played on Sunday mornings: in the afternoon, instead of returning to Mantua, I went to San Siro to see this trio and I was inspired by them”. It wasn’t easy, however, to break into the Nerazzurri, also because the club’s choice was to send him to loan to various teams, before selling him to Cagliari. “The various loans were difficult, as was the sale to Cagliari even though the three years there were splendid. Scopigno told me that the club had to raise money, Riva didn’t want to leave, I said there was no problem but only if I was sold to Inter and so it was. I had seven wonderful years, winning a championship and three top scorer rankings.”

A scudetto of which one of the symbols is the splendid overhead kick scored against Foggia in the match that delivered the title to the Nerazzurri after the comeback against Milan. “It’s one of my most spectacular goals, the ball went into the top corner and I heard San Siro explode.” But then came the farewell. “Unexpectedly I received a phone call from Doctor Fraizzoli, he told me that Inter was giving me to Juventus. I replied ‘President, you’re going to Juventus‘, but then there was still the constraint and I had to accept. Then I wanted to finish my career at Mantua, but because of a president I couldn’t do it”, concludes Boninsegna.