Roberto Boninsegna, known as Bobo and especially Bonimba, lives in Mantua and is very close to eighty. He was serious, precise, massive like when he was a center forward. He no longer plays tennis, he has an ankle problem, he watches football on TV. “Now I’m a grandfather. Full time. I have four grandchildren, two boys, two girls. I take two of them to football school, one girl swims.”