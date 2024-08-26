Chihuahua, Chih.- The municipal president of Chihuahua, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, reported that for the next administration for the period 2024-2027, he will integrate into the cabinet profiles from the alliance with the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

He said that the commitment with the other two parties is to include, at least, two people who will be part of the municipal departments.

The changes will be made when his next administration begins, but he will also leave some directors who he considers have done a good job.

He clarified that he believes that all the incumbents have done an excellent job and that these changes are intended to refresh the City Council.

He specified that he will not give names, since the profiles are still being analyzed, so he will announce them after his inauguration on September 10.