Bonifacio Fernandez has communicated to the board of directors of the Food Bank of Segura (Basmur) that leaves the presidency of the organism. In a letter addressed to José María Gavilán, CEO of Basmur, Fernández makes his resignation effective after a year in which his “health problems” and the effects of the pandemic have prevented him from “following closely” the development of the social organization.

In the letter he recalls that he, as co-founder of Asoran and later of Basmur, has enjoyed a long time “to live together, know and admire those human values ​​that make the most important things go forward.”

After recognizing that “for some time now” the decisions of the board have not been in his “same line of thought”, a fact that, he points out, serves to “ratify” his decision, Fernández assures that it is time for the Food Bank “live a new era, with fresh air, with new ideas and with the same desire to achieve the main goal of this organization.”

«I think from the most absolute sincerity that the people in charge will achieve it, as long as they take care of what should be the most important thing, the volunteers. We cannot forget that they are the strong muscle that supports this entity ”, he explains.

The former president of Basmur also affirms in his letter that his decision represents “a significant and necessary step out of loyalty to the values ​​of the Segura Food Bank, to all my colleagues and to myself”, while stating that “it is necessary to know when must a new era begin ”.

Finally, he points out that he will follow Basmur’s activity closely: “To see you grow from a distance, but not from afar, because this organism will always be part of me.”

Gratitude



For its part, the board of directors has dedicated a few words to Fernández, “the captain of this ship,” in which he praises the role he has played in the entity during his time as president and from now on, “from the rear.”

“A group of people who have taken the best as an example and who will treat his legacy with the same care and respect that he treated each of us when we walked through the door of the Food Bank of Segura”, says the board. in his web page.