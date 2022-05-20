A day of surprises at Tc Milano Alberto Bonacossa, in the 62nd Bonfiglio Trophy. In the men’s singles, the reigning champion, the Peruvian Gonzalo Bueno (seeded number 2), was stopped by the American of Indian origin Nishesh Basavareddy. The Peruvian had a good start, winning the first set at the tie-break after having recovered from a 4-1 disadvantage, and then succumbed to the comeback of the opponent who won the next two halves 6-3 6-1. Basavareddy’s opponent will be the Spaniard Martin Landaluce, author of another reversal on the Lithuanian Edas Butvilas (5-7 6-3 6-4). In the upper part of the scoreboard everything is easy for the top seed number 1 Daniel Vallejo (6-4 6-2 to the Croatian Dino Prizmic), who will face the American Learner Tien, who rose to the chair taking advantage of the opponent’s calf injury, the Argentine Lautaro Midon.

Women

–

As for the women’s singles, the great favorite Diana Shnaider also falls. The Russian surrendered – also due to a problem in her left shoulder – to the American Liv Hovde, who withstood the initial difficulties and won the match with a score of 4-6 6-4 6-2. The Czech Lucie Havlickova will be opposed to Hovde in the semifinals, while the other will see the Swiss Celine Naef and Ksenia Zaytseva compete against each other. The finalists of the women’s doubles are also known: the couple Ciric Bagaric-costoulas will play the trophy with Balus and Daubnerova. Tomorrow the semifinals starting at 10, always with free admission. The races will be broadcast on the SuperTennis and SuperTenniX channels. Live images from the central court are also available every day on the FIT’s on-demand content web platform.