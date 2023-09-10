Elena Bonetti, deputy and former minister of Italia Viva, leaves Matteo Renzi’s party. The announcement to Corriere della Sera: “The path of the Third Hub has been interrupted, but I want to think about relaunching it”. Bonetti will continue his political path with Carlo Calenda. “I don’t go into Action, but into ticket with Carlo Calendawith whom I was already working on the federation between Italia viva and Azione, I am collaborating for the birth of a new, broader aggregative entity”.

“I have already collaborated effectively. I also meet Gelmini and Carfagna with whom, in the Draghi government, I experimented with a method that must be resumed. It will be teamwork: profiles, stories, personalities who meet to form a shared leadership at the service of a broader project. True pluralism surpasses leaderism.”