The former minister Bonetti launches Per: “The Third Pole is not dead”

“The third Pole is not dead”. This is the thought of former minister Elena Bonetti in an interview with La Repubblica in which he spoke about the association he has just established – Per, acronym for “Popular, pro-Europeans, reformers”.



“A cultural and political association – he explains – which aims to bring together and bring together realities that are too often excluded from public debate: civic and business networks, young people, professionals and women that the parties do not listen to and do not involve in the most strategic for the country. The target? Restarting the Third Pole without a living Italy that has marched away. Restore trust and hope to the many Italians who voted for us and are not resigned to the failure of a political project that risks dying due to someone’s whims. This is why Per was born: a laboratory of aggregation and participation whose aim is the construction of that space promised in the elections. Action? It has a liberal soul which the arrival of Gelmini, Carfagna, Bonanni and others has strengthened. But Calenda understood that something broader and more plural is needed.”

“The objective – continues Bonetti – is to start a generative process: a new party that is born from an already structured force and from an association like ours which includes civic realities and new leaderships. Dialogue with Renzi? We talk with those who want to participate in this journey. Renzi has chosen another, both in method and in merit. If he wanted to restart the Terzo Polo he had more than one way: to mend things with Calenda, for example; keep in the community those, like me or Ettore Rosato, who didn’t want to break up. For having said it over and over again, I paid for it.”

