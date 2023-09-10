Bonetti leaves Matteo Renzi’s party, the long farewell post posted on Facebook

“The the path of the Third Pole has been interruptedbut I want to think about the relaunch”. it is not delimiting a space in which to gather support for the elections”, that is, the Renzi Center, “but activate un process of bringing different ideas and traditions together“. With these words, the deputy and former minister of Italia Viva, Elena Bonetti, officially leaves and abandons Matteo Renzi’s party. The farewell was announced both in an interview with Corriere della Sera than in a long post published on Facebook.

“I write this post addressing in particular the many people who have followed me in these years and months and those who have placed their trust in me. I do so accompanied first and foremost by emotion and gratitude for what we have experienced together. And with a look of hope turned to the time that opens before us. The time has come to resume the path of the Third Pole, to honor the commitment that the electoral mandate gave me and respond to the responsibility of that trust”, writes Bonetti.

“It is the commitment that we made on September 25th, that of reviving a method of synthesis and recomposition in politics, which overcomes the bipolarism that has blocked the country for too long and knows how to oppose the centrifugal forces which tend to divide reality and people. A complex reality that cannot be divided into parts, but which requires a joint and shared look and responses. Because the great challenges of this time are shared. Just as people are unique and not divided in their humanity” .

