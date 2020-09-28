If bones are weak then the body can never be strong. Therefore it is important that you focus on keeping your bones healthy. You must know that it is not always necessary to consume supplements for a healthy lifestyle. Rather, you can give all the nutrients to the body even with a balanced diet. If you talk only about bone health, then you can fulfill most of their needs by consuming pear every day…

Pear features

-Pears are very rich in nutritional elements. In particular, almost all the nutrients needed to make bones strong are found in pears. Vitamins-B complex, vitamin-K, potassium, calcium, zinc, phosphorus, copper, manganese as well as fiber are found in plenty in it.

All these nutrients work to nourish bones from inside. Along with this, fiber helps to digest all these nutrients in the body completely and to run the adsorption process properly by the body.

Pears are helpful in making calcium in the body naturally.

Remove fat and maintain bone density

– If our bones do not get proper nutrition, then over time the mass and marrow found in our bones starts decreasing. This causes the bones to weaken and their hollowness begins to increase.

– Due to lack of boron in the body, calcium is not produced and internal structure of bones starts to become very weak. So weak that even a slight shock breaks bones.

Benefits of eating pear

Pear supplies boron

You may be surprised to know that very few of us take such fruit as pear, as much as pomegranate, pineapple, apple and banana. But pear is not inferior to any fruit in terms of qualities.



– Pears remove boron deficiency in your body. Borona is an element that works to maintain the natural process of calcium formation in the body.

– We get a good amount of boron from the fruits of seed and pear is one of them. That is why you must consume pear every day. From April to October last, pears are found very easily in the market.

Pyrus is a very intresting fruit, eating it keeps away the problem of osteoporosis

