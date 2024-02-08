Home page World

During earthworks after the demolition of a house in Lippetal, several skulls and a large number of bones were found. © -/Police Soest/dpa

During excavation work in Lippetal, 15 skulls and a large number of bones were discovered. The police now suspect that there was a grave site at the site. The investigation continues nonetheless.

Lippetal – It was a gruesome find: 15 skulls and a large number of bones were discovered during earthworks in Lippetal in North Rhine-Westphalia. The police initially do not believe there was a crime. It is assumed that there was a grave at the site, a police spokesman said on Thursday. “It could be that it is a cemetery because it is in the immediate vicinity of a church.” But investigations are being carried out in all directions. “As of now, we do not assume that these are criminal matters.”

In conjunction with old community maps, police say it may be possible to obtain clues as to why the human remains were at the site. The results of the forensic medical assessment of the age of the bones may also be available on Thursday, it said.

According to police, there was a 40 to 50 year old house at the site that had been demolished to make way for a new building. During earthworks on Wednesday, the skulls and bones were dug up and secured. The criminal police started the investigation. dpa