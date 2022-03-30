27 years ago, the then 19-year-old Sonja Engelbrecht disappeared in Munich. In 2020, a femur of the young woman was found in a forest. Now there was another search operation – with success.
Munich/Kipfenberg – During a search operation in the Sonja Engelbrecht murder case, the police found more bones. “We were able to find bone parts,” said a spokesman for the Munich police on Wednesday. It was initially unclear whether they came from the woman who disappeared 27 years ago.
Since Monday, the criminal police have been looking for clues again with a large contingent. According to the police, around 100 emergency services are on the move in a forest area near Kipfenberg in the Upper Bavarian district of Eichstätt.
In the summer of 2020, a femur of the missing 19-year-old Engelbrecht was discovered in this wooded area. In April 1995, the high school student in Munich disappeared without a trace. There had already been a major search near Kipfenberg in autumn 2021, but this was then suspended due to the winter weather. dpa
