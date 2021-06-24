Bones and all constitutes a new chapter in the career of Luca guadagnino, given that it will be the first movie he will shoot in the United States. In addition, it means his reunion with Timothée Chalamet, with whom he worked on the successful Call me by your name, which – by the way – was nominated in three categories at the 2018 Oscars.

Now, after several months since the start of filming for Bones and all was announced, the film already has the first official photograph. In it you can see Chalamet along with Taylor Russell, both waiting at a gas station while they recharge their truck to continue their winding journey.

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in Bones and all. Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis

According to reports from Deadline, the cast also includes Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese, and Chloë Sevigny.

On the other hand, the aforementioned medium has confirmed that the feature film is a project by Guadagnino and Marco Morabito for Frenesy Film Company; Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions; Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle company); Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti for MeMo Films; and Peter Spears for Cordium.

Likewise, it has emerged that the executive production will be in charge of Giovanni Corrado and Raffaella Viscardi.

What is Bones and all about?

The official synopsis of the title tells the story of the first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman who is learning to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense homeless man with no rights.

The two meet and join together on a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them down the back roads, hidden passageways, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. However, despite their efforts, all roads lead to their terrifying pasts and one last stop that will determine if their love can survive the particularity that defines them.