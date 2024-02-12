Crunchyroll announced that from tomorrow, February 13, a four-part series dedicated to one of Japan's most famous animation studios will debut on the anime platform. It's about the BONES studywhich will be celebrated in the series that takes the title of BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD.

Rome, 12 February 2024 – Crunchyroll, the home of anime worldwide, announced today that it has produced and will air an all-new four-part documentary series about one of Japan's most renowned animation studios. The series – BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD – will debut on Crunchyroll on February 13thcoinciding with the release of the series Metallic Rougeproduced by Studio BONES.

BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD is made up of four 24-minute episodes about the prolific studio behind the anime hits of Cowboy Bebop: Knockin' on Heaven's Door, My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and others. BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD is produced by Crunchyroll and French production company DeltaRocket. Jacinto Carvalho alias Jace from DeltaRocket directed the series and made more than 40 documentaries for French television in his career, including Canal +, Arte, M6 and TCM.

“Studio BONES boasts some of the most iconic anime of a generation,” said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll. “It's fitting that anime fans want a fresh look at their creators and studios. To give fans this glimpse, we teamed up with one of DeltaRocket's top documentarians to go behind the scenes and spotlight one of Japan's most important anime storytellers.”

Masahiko Minami, president of BONES, described the study by saying: “We wanted to build a place where we can find new forms of expression, new genres and new themes through creativity. Looking back, it was with great joy and gratitude that I rediscovered the works we created with our wonderful friends.”

BONES 25: DREAMING FORWARD explores the creation of Studio BONES and its most legendary series. From high-quality adaptations of beloved manga series to unique and original animated stories, the story of Bones has captivated fans of the studio forever. The series was filmed entirely in Japan and consists of four parts: “The Story of Bones“, “Style and originality“, “Successful adaptation” And “Metallic Rouge: The Future of Bones“. Over the course of the episodes, more than 30 prominent personalities intervene, including Masahiko Minami (President), ONE (the author of “Mob Psycho 100“), Shinichiro Watanabe (Director), Kafka Asagiri (Creator), Yutaka Izubuchi (Author of the series Metallic Rouge) and Motonobu Hori (Director of Metallic Rouge).

DeltaRocket was founded by Jace in 2021. Before DeltaRocket, Jace had a deep understanding and respect for Japanese culture, traveling for over 20 years throughout Japan to make several documentaries. Passionate about manga and anime, his team works directly with cameramen, cinematographers, translators and editors based in Japan to create high-quality programs from his home in France.

There are more than 30 Studio BONES series and specials on Crunchyroll, including Bungo Stray Dogs, The Case Study of Vanitas, Eureka Seven And SK8 the Infinityand more are coming to Crunchyroll.