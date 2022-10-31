Bonelli (Verdi): “Crosetto cannot be the Minister of Defense”

The Secretary of the Greens Angelo Bonelli lashes out against the new Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto because of his now former positions in the AIAD, the Federation of Italian companies for aerospace, defense and security of Confindustria, and in “Orizzonte Sistemi Navali ”, A company specializing in high-tech systems for military ships and integrated management of weapon systems, 51% controlled by Fincantieri and 49% by Leonardo.

After the note issued by the Defense Department, in which it was emphasized that there was no conflict of interest for the new minister, Bonelli first of all underlined the “gravity” of the statement in question in which “Crosetto is exalted in his private work activities. has pursued public interests and strengthened arms manufacturing companies, confirms the improperness of his appointment as minister of the same “.

“From the statement it is clear that the role of Minister of Defense cannot be assumed by anyone who has not worked in the arms industries or who has not looked after their interests. Exactly the opposite of common sense and outside the constitutional dictates ”adds Bonelli.

“I remember – declares the Secretary of the Greens – that the current minister in an interview of 18 August 2022 with a clear question from the chronicler of TPI: ‘I understand, will you be the Minister of Defense?’, He replied ‘I am the least of the problems. It would seem inappropriate, given my job ‘”.

“To the note from the Ministry of Defense I reply that we know that by law there is no conflict of interest and it is for this reason that we have presented an amendment to modify the Frattini law. In our opinion, anyone who has been a lobbyist for the arms industries and thus earning millions of euros cannot be a Minister of Defense, and two months ago Crosetto himself also agreed with us ”concludes Bonelli.