Bonelli responds to Meloni's disturbing looks…





There is something surreal about the story which saw the green Angelo Bonelli and Giorgia Meloni opposing each other during the declarations in the Chamber in view of the vote for the European Council.

At a certain point in his speech Bonelli became strange, he tidied up his quiff and looked at the prime minister furtively, made strange faces and then unburdened himself and invited her not to look at him with that “disturbing look”.

There Meloni went to the wedding and immediately afterwards covered her head under her jacket to avoid the Medusa effect on the sensitivity of the green, famous among other things for having brought Aboubakar Soumahoro to Parliament, only to then brutally dump him after the damage done, muddy boots included.

He should be accountable to the Italians for this, but he doesn't.

But let's get back to the tasty little scene.

The photo ended up on the front page of the Wall Street Journal and received international attention.

At this point Bonelli declared: “I didn't know, they told me. Meloni should have a more serious posture instead of making faces when she listens, I didn't think she could react like that, she shouldn't have covered herself with her jacket but listened to what an opposition MP had to say.”

And here we are at the “teacher effect” that beats the undisciplined student.

Naturally he was asked about his strange behavior, where “strange” refers to the environmentalist, just to clarify.

Who promptly replied: “She had a look, her eyes were disturbing, almost glassy (here we are in full Stephen King, ed.), and she seemed intent on declassifying what I was saying (lack of attention and affection, ask Freud and childhood difficult of the green, ed.). Maybe it was an incorrect assessment on my part with respect to the topic we were dealing with. I was amazed, I have never seen something like that, not even when I went to school, that (it would be “this”, but he uses the wrong demonstrative pronoun, ed.) is the Italian Parliament. I might have said something out of place, but do you think it's covering your head? The photo went around the world, you make us look bad and so does Italy risks being considered a speck.”

Instead, the Italian Parliament occupied by Soumahoro's filthy boots is a normal thing… What Bonelli doesn't seem to understand is that he is making the bizarre figure, the speck, to use his words.

To which Meloni replied via social media:

“I note the uproar from various opposition members because to the words of the leader of the Greens Bonelli addressed to me in the Chamber, 'don't look at me with a worrying look', I responded by ironically covering my face so as not to arouse anxiety in my colleague” and then again:

“I don't know what he meant by 'creepy look', but I apologize to my colleague and to anyone else who may possibly feel intimidated.” We give credit to the FdI leader for having, with a slightly sadistic taste, perculated the ecologist in a big way.

In short, a surreal story that however has a serious, social implication.

What would have happened if there had been a normal woman in Meloni's place? Our local feminists would have cried out against Bonelli for paternalism and chauvinism, for wanting to demonize a woman for the mere fact that she had the anthropological courage to challenge him by looking him straight in the eyes.

But Meloni is not a “normal woman” and therefore the tomboy Bonelli (indeed a little feminized in his excessive sensitivity) he can afford to bully her in front of everyone.

But you know There are two standards and two measures and therefore this time all the feminists were silent and actually sided with the sensitive and tender Bonelli, a paste of a man, intimidated by the Medusa gaze of an alpha female who bullied him.