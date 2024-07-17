Bonelli (AVS): “Stop austerity policies and hit banks’ extra profits”





“They are different geopolitical contexts and it is not correct to make a comparison. What is certain is that Giorgia Meloni’s hope that there would be a right-wing change in France fell on deaf ears and this is certainly the first assumption. The narrative is not the one told by Meloni and Salvini that Europe is going to the right, it is not like that at all”. Angel Bonellispokesperson for the Greens and co-leader of the Green Left Alliance, analyses with Affaritaliani.it the latest successes of the left and the centre-left, from the local elections in Italy to Starmer’s victory in the United Kingdom and that of the Popular Front in France.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, left-wing and environmental forces have not been able to provide government responses to the social and environmental crisis, which are closely linked to each other. There can be no green transition if it is not supported by economic initiatives towards the weakest social classes and businesses. The government, for example, is neglecting the agricultural crisis on which the right has built a toxic narrative. The drought in the South and especially in Sicily is causing enormous damage with the closure of hundreds of businesses. There are places where water is brought in barrels once every twenty days”, Bonelli underlines. He adds: “The solution is to return to the concrete issues and abandon austerity policies that have only enriched the richest. Just think of the extra profits of the banks that in 2023 made 28 billion in extra profits, an absolute record, thanks to the increase in interest rates by the ECB that led to an increase in variable rate mortgages, blowing up the budgets of many Italian families. Those extra profits should have been used to stem the rise in mortgages, but the government that had promised it did not do so”.

“The left and environmental forces and even the centrist ones who do not want to go to the right must deal with this serious social and environmental crisis and with the austerity that has impoverished citizens.”

Is the French Popular Front the model for Italy? “The conditions are not there, they are completely different political contexts. The Popular Front made desistance agreements with the Macronians of Ensamble to prevent Le Pen and Bardella from winning and they achieved this objective, but within the Popular Front itself there are very different forces, from the socialists to the environmentalists to the communists and Mélenchon who in some cases has maximalist positions that I do not share”.

So, what to do in Italy to build an opposition to Meloni’s right? “We must build a comparison between the oppositions starting from the two reforms of the Centre-right, regional autonomy and the premiership. Autonomy is not only an attack on the South but, for example, it creates a fragmentation in energy policy with twenty different laws that will make the economic and industrial system lose competitiveness, increasing the cost of bills for families. A real madness and fortunately even Confindustria is realizing it. The solution is therefore to start from the common referendum battle on autonomy and the premiership and then find a minimum common programmatic denominator to present ourselves as an alternative. However, if someone, like Calendarstarts saying that it’s not right, he’s making the same mistake as in 2022 when he first said yes to Enrico Letta and then left, contributing to the victory of Meloni and the Centre-Right”, concludes Bonelli.