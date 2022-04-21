The developer Stress Level Zero officially announced Bonelab for Meta Quest 2 And PC VR. It is the sequel to the popular action sandbox predecessor Boneworks. Formerly known under the codename Project 4, the new game will be a direct continuation of the first game and will feature similar gameplay, enemies and environments.

The news was announced by developer Stress Level Zero at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022. The studio has spent the past two years improving its famed physics engine, Marrow Engine, to allow weapons and other objects in the environment to behave more realistically. inside the new Bonelab.

Stress Level Zero claims that Bonelab’s body remapping system will ensure that the player’s movements in the game are authentic, regardless of the difference between the proportions of the customizable avatar in the game and the player’s actual body. The game will also provide players with tactile feedback, synchronizing personal contact and hand proximity ensuring the visuals match what the player feels creating for the new levels of VR immersion.

Bonelab will be a sequel to 2019’s virtual reality game Boneworks, which takes a cue from Valve games like Portal and Half-Life. Boneworks’ gameplay mainly consists of solving puzzles similar to its Valve counterparts with combat gradually coming into play as the game progresses.

The game will be available later this year, but there is currently no release date yet. At this link you can find all the games that were announced during the event.

Source: RoadToVR