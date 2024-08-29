Ciudad Juarez.- The Directorate of Forensic Services and Sciences announced that eight bone remains and one incomplete skeleton were submitted to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for analysis, following a search operation carried out in the El Mimbre ejido, in the border municipality of Guadalupe.

After the remains were admitted to the Semefo, the specialized experts began to study the bones with the objective of establishing relevant data such as gender, age, time and cause of death, as well as possible identity, once the genetic profile is compared with the samples obtained from relatives searching for missing persons, it was announced. As reported, in follow-up to the search for missing and/or unlocated persons in the Juarez Valley, the Local Search Commission (CLB) of the Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office, together with the members of the interdisciplinary tables, recorded the seizure of bone fragments and various indications of criminal interest in the area known as El Mimbre, in Guadalupe, Chihuahua. “During the land tours, a total of 44 shell casings of various calibers were located, as well as bone remains of possible human origin, and non-biological evidence of criminal interest that was secured for analysis,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported through a press release. The intervention continued for four consecutive days in that area. There, the experts carried out aerial work to delimit areas of interest and later carried out ground patrols with the support of the K9 canine unit of the CLB, in addition to working with four-wheelers along the perimeter. The work was carried out in the presence of members of the civil organization Centro de Derechos Humanos Paso del Norte and relatives of missing persons, who attended as witnesses of the proceedings that were carried out in the area. The Specialized Search Group, representatives of the National Search Commission, Public Prosecutors and Elements of the AEI assigned to the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone, Experts from the Directorate of Forensic Services and staff of the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims participated in the activities, it was reported.

