A recent forensic report has confirmed that the bones found buried on a farm in Orizona, in the southern region of Goiásbelong to Dayara Talissa Fernandes da Cruz, a 21-year-old woman who had been reported missing since the end of March.

The Civil Police identified the remains and linked the case to her partner, Paulo Antônio Herberto Bianchini, who was arrested as the main suspect in the crime.

Investigations revealed that Dayara was with Paulo at the farm between the end of February and March 10, the date on which she is believed to have disappeared. Paulo was arrested on July 1 after presenting himself voluntarily at the police station from Vianópolis, according to his lawyer, to collaborate with the authorities.

Dayara’s family traveled from Mato Grosso to Goiás to pay their respects at the site where the remains were found. Daniela da Cruz, the victim’s sister, described the experience as heartbreaking.

“Today, in all this time, was the only day I saw my father crying. We went to where she was, lit candles for her and prayed a rosary.“, he said.

Background of the case of Dayara’s disappearance

Dayara disappeared on March 10 and her partner, Paulo, reported her missing on the 25th of the same month. However, The Civil Police found contradictions in his testimonywhich led to him being considered suspicious.

Search and seizure warrants were issued, as well as an arrest warrant, but Paulo was not found at first. He eventually turned himself in to authorities on July 1.

Paulo’s lawyer, Dr. Divino Diogo, said his client had come forward to cooperate with the justice system. Photo:Social networks. Share

Dayara’s sister described Paulo as a jealous and violent person, with a relationship marked by fights and physical abuse. The two had separated at the end of 2023but they got back together in early 2024.

She also said that Paulo initially told relatives that he had left the girl at a bus terminal, but later changed his story several times, indicating that she had disappeared in different places. When the family questioned him, the individual stopped answering and cut off communication with Dayara’s mother and sister.

Paulo’s lawyer, Dr. Divino Diogo, said that his client had come forward to cooperate with the justice system and that the defense would reject the alleged inconsistencies in the police investigation.

The defense argues that The accusations are based solely on the emotional bond between Paulo and the victimand who will prove the defendant’s innocence during the trial. Vanessa Chaves

