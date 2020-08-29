In France, Jerome Bonduelle, general director of the French canned vegetable production company Bonduelle, died in an accident, the TV channel reports. BFMTV…

The tragedy happened on Saturday night in the city of Lille. The businessman, who was riding a bicycle with his wife and friends, was hit by a car. At the same time, the driver fled the scene.

It is clarified that Bonduelle died on the spot from his injuries. Rescuers and doctors who arrived at the scene of the accident were unable to save him.

Edition La Voix du Nord adds that the driver was later found and arrested. According to media reports, he had previously been prosecuted for various offenses.

Jerome was the son of Bruno Bonduelle who founded the Bonduelle company. In it, he worked in various positions for over 17.5 years.