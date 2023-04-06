Bonduelle has officially notified the Rusbrand Association that it will stop its membership from next year: the company will stop paying fees from 2024. The manufacturer did not explain why he was leaving the profile association. This was told to Izvestia by sources in the market.

The association confirmed that the company will stop membership from next year. She has already managed to move her office, which is responsible for marketing, to Kazakhstan, added the sources of the publication. The work of “Rusbrand” is aimed at establishing a dialogue with all market participants, as well as government authorities, it says on its website.

Last year, Rusbrand was mainly left by those companies that completely or partially stopped development in the country. So, for example, it was with the brands Nike, Coca-Cola company (a division that was responsible for the company’s marketing). Pernod Ricard also left the association – in March 2022, the manufacturer first stopped deliveries of products to the Russian Federation, later partially resumed them.

In the domestic office of Bonduelle, Izvestia was told that they continue to work in Russia within the framework of the law and contractual obligations with customers and partners. The press service of the company clarified that business in Kazakhstan is carried out by a separate legal entity Bonduelle-Kazakhstan, which has existed since 2016.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

This is the whole bean: Bonduelle left the business association “Rusbrand”