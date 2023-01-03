Home page World

Of: Felicitas Breschendorf

Split

Tinder, Tupperware and New Yorker: Here are 13 companies that still do business in or ship to Russia.

Coca-Cola and other companies have long since withdrawn from Russia. But there are still enough who do business with Russia. In the past few days, rumors have surfaced online that the French company Bonduelle is supplying Russian soldiers – despite this Ukraine war. Bonduelle was accused of sending 10,000 cans of corn and peas to the front. The company, which mainly sells canned and frozen vegetables, has already denied the allegations on Twitter.

13 companies still working or selling in Russia

The manufacturer Bonduelle denied supplying canned goods to soldiers, but stated in its statement that it would continue to supply the Russian population. This is also the case with other companies, such as the American one Yale University researched. Here are 13 well-known brands that (as of Yale: December 20, 2022) still do business in Russia:

1. The healthcare group Fresenius, which runs private hospitals and manufactures medicines throughout Germany, is active in Russia.

2. The fashion brand New Yorker has even opened more stores in Russia since the Ukraine war, as Yale reports.

A branch of New Yorker on Koenigstrasse in Stuttgart. There are still some in Russia. © IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich

3. Russians can also continue to buy clothes from the Italian fashion brand Benetton.

4. Although Microsoft does not sell to new customers in Russia, it has not blocked the existing Russian accesses.

5. Russians can keep Tindering. The dating platform Tinder is still available there.

Another reason that Dating app to delete as soon as possible are these 16 Tinder profiles.

6. French shampoo brand Mod’s Hair is still in Russia.

7. The Japanese engineering company Yamaha still has a subsidiary there.

8. The Italian bank UniCredit operates in Russia.

9. The American company Tupperware employs people in Russia to sell plastic boxes.

10. The Dutch household appliance manufacturer Philips produces, among other things, electric toothbrushes. The online shop continues to deliver to Russia.

11. Russians can still stock up on the German brand Braun, which owns well-known razors.

12. The German pharmaceutical company Stada, which produces medicines, continues to work from Russia.

13. Siemens Healthineers, the German subsidiary of technology manufacturer Siemens, manufactures medical technology. The company continues to deliver to Russian healthcare providers.